Soaring gold prices push Singapore buyers towards bars and coins over jewellery

OLD GOLD CASH-INS

To cope with weaker sales volumes, wholesalers and retailers are adapting their designs to maintain overall sales value.



“Right now, the consumers are looking for something lighter,” said Ms Chong Cui Xin, merchandising manager at G&J Goldsmiths & Jewellery.



“During these few months, we tried to bring in necklaces, bracelets (that are) less than 3g, which are more budget friendly for the consumers. (We are also) bringing in more hollow designs … to cater to the needs of the consumer.”



This marks a sharp shift from the past, when heavier gold chains were among the most popular items.



Analysts said part of the reason gold prices have remained elevated lies on the supply side.



Looking ahead, they expect gold to stay attractive to investors.



Mr Shaokai Fan, global head of central banks and head of Asia-Pacific at the World Gold Council, said gold’s appeal stems from its low correlation with other asset classes, giving it unique financial behaviour and strong diversification benefits.



“As a result, gold has a proven track record as a safe haven asset when there's a lot of instability in markets, or when there's a major black swan event or some sort of unforeseen event, like a new war or a pandemic starting,” he added.



“Gold traditionally does well when most likely at that time, the other components of your portfolio may not be doing as well, so it gives you a little bit more resilience in a portfolio too.”