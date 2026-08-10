Singapore's Shannon Tan in top form, finishes third at PIF London Championship

SINGAPORE: Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan finished third at the PIF London Championship on Sunday (Aug 9) after carding a nine-under 64 in the final round at the Centurion Club in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The 22-year-old ended the US$2 million event at 17-under 275, five shots behind Canadian teenager Anna Huang.

Huang closed with a three-under 70 to finish at 22-under and secure her fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title, while England's Charley Hull shot a 69 to take second place, two strokes behind.

Tan began the final round tied for seventh with Spain's Luna Sobron at eight-under, 11 shots behind overnight leader Huang.

But the Singaporean made an immediate charge up the leaderboard, opening with an eagle at the par-five first hole.

She added five birdies against a bogey over her next 11 holes before recording another eagle at the par-five 13th.