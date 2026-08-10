Singapore's Shannon Tan in top form, finishes third at PIF London Championship
The 22-year-old carded a nine-under 64 in the final round to post the lowest score of the day.
SINGAPORE: Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan finished third at the PIF London Championship on Sunday (Aug 9) after carding a nine-under 64 in the final round at the Centurion Club in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
The 22-year-old ended the US$2 million event at 17-under 275, five shots behind Canadian teenager Anna Huang.
Huang closed with a three-under 70 to finish at 22-under and secure her fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title, while England's Charley Hull shot a 69 to take second place, two strokes behind.
Tan began the final round tied for seventh with Spain's Luna Sobron at eight-under, 11 shots behind overnight leader Huang.
But the Singaporean made an immediate charge up the leaderboard, opening with an eagle at the par-five first hole.
She added five birdies against a bogey over her next 11 holes before recording another eagle at the par-five 13th.
A birdie at the 15th moved Tan into third place and to within three shots of the lead.
A bogey at the 17th put a dent in her title challenge, but she responded with a birdie at the final hole to complete the lowest round of the day.
Tan's 64 was two strokes shy of the course record of 62 set by Hull in the second round on Aug 7. Hull's score also matched the lowest round in LET history.
The result continues a strong run of form for Tan, who recorded her best finish at a Major when she tied for sixth at the AIG Women's Open a week earlier.
Before the AIG Women's Open, Tan had finished tied for 38th at the Chevron Championship, tied for 32nd at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and tied for 16th at the Evian Championship, improving her result at each Major she played this season.