SINGAPORE: Aerial scenes of destruction at Singapore’s Changi Airport, a fire at the Gardens by the Bay park, a collapsed bridge near the Marina Bay Sands resort: None of these happened, but for a day, anyone could generate such hyper-realistic images using just a single-sentence AI prompt.

Google on Friday (Jul 31) pulled back a new feature it unveiled just over 24 hours earlier, which allowed users to create such images by directly using Nano Banana - the tech giant’s own AI image generator - within the Google Earth satellite imagery website.



In its initial Thursday announcement, Google framed the feature around imagination and planning, such as visualising a new neighbourhood or creating a real estate blueprint.

But it drew swift criticism from experts across the fields of journalism, AI and open-source intelligence, who warned that the feature could allow disinformation to be created more easily, and more quickly. Prominent open-source investigator Henk van Ess was among the first to call this out, arguing in an early Friday blogpost that it would cause more harm than good.

While fake, AI-generated images are not new, experts also noted that the Google Earth development would exacerbate an already fraught situation. Satellite imagery, in particular, has long been viewed as more credible and also relied on to debunk falsehoods; the new feature rendered a free, accessible and leading option in this space as a tool for spreading convincing falsehoods instead.

Google does not publish active user numbers for Google Earth, but reporting over the years places its total number of downloads in the range of 500 million to over a billion.

On Friday, Google said it was rolling back the new feature and working on implementing “stronger guardrails”.



“We know that people uniquely trust Google Earth for a reliable view of the world,” it said in a statement. “We’ve seen geospatial professionals using this feature for a range of useful purposes, however we’ve also seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies.”

Before the feature was removed, CNA tested it by generating the above three fictitious scenes at Singapore-based locations on Google Earth. There were no refusals or restrictions when entering the AI prompts.

The public Google Earth map was not altered and those fake examples could not be seen by others. But CNA was able to easily take screenshots and begin the process of uploading to major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, without being asked to declare that those were AI-generated images.

CNA also ran the screenshots through four commercial AI-detection tools. Half of them deemed two of the images as authentic, with a low likelihood of manipulation. Another tool flagged one image as likely real.

When the images were run through Google’s Gemini AI app, they were detected as either partly, mostly or entirely created or edited with Google AI.