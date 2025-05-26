In Singapore's crowded supermarket scene, gourmet grocers find room to grow

SINGAPORE: On a Friday morning earlier this month, Ryan's Grocery founder Wendy Foo gestures to a video of free-roaming pigs at the store's entrance.

“My animals are happy animals, very happy animals,” she said. “Even the killing is non-suffering.”

That ethos underpins Ryan’s Grocery’s focus on organic meat and allergen-free products – an approach that has earned it a loyal following at its Great World outlet.

“A lot of regulars and those who are experts in eating good quality meat, they know what they want,” Ms Foo said.

Ryan’s Grocery is part of a growing number of gourmet grocers carving out a niche in Singapore’s competitive supermarket scene. These stores cater to a rising demographic of consumers seeking premium, carefully curated offerings – an appetite that has grown amid major shifts in the broader retail landscape.

In March, DFI Retail Group announced the S$125 million (US$97 million) sale of its Cold Storage and Giant outlets to Malaysian retailer Macrovalue. The deal included 48 Cold Storage and 41 Giant stores, along with two distribution centres.

But the sale is not a sign of a shrinking supermarket industry in Singapore. Instead, it reflects a shift in strategy to connect with a changing customer base, said Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore.

With an ageing population, supermarkets are now targeting younger consumers, said the professor of strategy and policy.

“These are the people that are now beginning to have a career, beginning to form families, so the new demand will have to come (from) them,” he added.