IN FOCUS: Is there a future for Singapore’s wet markets?

SINGAPORE: Unlike many of her friends, weekends are not for Xienny to sleep in.

The resident of River Valley, who declined to give her surname, is up and out the door before 7am like clockwork. She heads to the nearby Tiong Bahru neighbourhood for her favourite weekly ritual that, despite it being routine, she still looks forward to.

Xienny goes grocery shopping at Tiong Bahru Market every weekend, where she is a familiar face to vendors and stall holders.

They regale her with stories about the past, teach her about fruits and vegetables from different countries and occasionally offer her free samples to get feedback.

“There’s this uncle whose stall only sells clams. If you go to Tiong Bahru, you will definitely see him. He’s very nice, and he will tell me that last time when he’s younger, all those clams were (much cheaper). Then when another auntie hears it, she will (agree), and they will start to talk about how prices are so different,” she told CNA excitedly.

“I learnt a lot of things from (the stall holders). They will tell me how to pick the right vegetables, how to pick the nice cucumber, what’s the difference, where it comes from.”

Xienny believes many “don’t appreciate” such interactions that she enjoys and can’t get from a trip to the supermarket, and they have the perception that “it’s very ‘auntie’ to go to a wet market”. She also notices there are barely any customers around her age at wet markets.

The 32-year-old, whose love for wet markets has also taken her from Toa Payoh to Tekka, hopes that the decrease in demand would not spell the end of her weekly routine.