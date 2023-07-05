Government may allow SingPost to raise postage rates in order to remain viable

SINGAPORE: With more people opting to communicate online instead of through letters, the government will consider allowing Singapore Post (SingPost) to “introduce postage rate adjustments” in the future, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How on Wednesday (Jul 5).

These adjustments will better reflect the cost of letter mail business, and should be “of a sufficient degree” to allow SingPost to remain viable without requiring direct government funding, Mr Tan told parliament.

Mr Tan was responding to a parliamentary question tabled by Mr Seah Kian Peng (People’s Action Party-Marine Parade), who had asked what measures are being taken to ensure SingPost’s domestic post and parcel business remains viable.

Mr Seah also sought more information on the measures being taken for postal services to continue for Singaporeans.

In his response, Mr Tan noted that domestic postal rates have largely remained unchanged since 2014, apart from a “small increase” from Jan 1 this year.

SingPost has raised postage, package delivery and doorstep parcel delivery rates in tandem with the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 8 per cent, as well as inflationary cost increases across manpower, fuel, and electricity.