More than 1,000 GP clinics open during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: A total of 1,095 general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open at various times during the Chinese New Year public holidays, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 15).

"Members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festive period are encouraged to visit a GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions," MOH said in a press release.

Those who require medical care during the holidays can visit the Ministry of Health's (MOH) GPGoWhere website, which lists clinics and their opening hours within the proximity of an address or postal code entered.

According to the website, 22 clinics will be open 24 hours a day throughout the festive period from Feb 16 to Feb 18.

MOH advised the public to make an appointment or call the clinic before heading down.

The Health Ministry added that those seeking advice on the appropriate medical care site to visit can call the NurseFirst helpline, which operates daily from 8am to 11pm.

MOH also advised the public to seek medical treatment at a hospital’s accident and emergency departments only "for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding".

"To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, those who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995.

"We seek everyone’s continued effort and cooperation to exercise social responsibility," MOH said.