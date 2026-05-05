Delivery riders expected to fulfil orders regardless of tips: Grab

SINGAPORE: Tipping is voluntary and not a requirement for a delivery to be completed, Grab Singapore said on Tuesday (May 5), following local reports of a delivery rider threatening to cancel an order if a tip was not provided.

"Tipping on Grab is entirely voluntary, and customers should never feel pressured to tip,” said the delivery platform in response to CNA queries.

“It is not a condition for a delivery to be completed, and our partners are expected to fulfil orders professionally regardless of whether a tip is provided.”

It added that customers who encounter such situations may report them through the Grab app Help Centre.

Grab’s comments came after local Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that a delivery rider had asked a customer who placed a KFC order worth over S$133 (US$104) for a S$10 tip, saying the delivery was too large.

The rider had reportedly said he would cancel the order if the tip was not given. The S$10 was subsequently paid.

Grab said it is “following up with the delivery-partner to better understand what happened and to ensure they are supported in handling large orders appropriately”.

The company added that it understands that handling large and bulky orders can be “challenging” for many of its delivery partners.

“We have introduced features such as ‘Split Order’, which allow partners to request additional support for larger orders, at no extra cost to the customer or impact on their earnings,” said Grab.

It added that the company will continue to expand its capabilities and improve its backend systems to better detect large or complex orders early, so that additional delivery partners can be activated ahead of pickup where needed.