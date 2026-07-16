Police warn of scam using fake GST Voucher Telegram messages to hijack accounts

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Jul 16) warned of a resurgence of scams targeting Telegram users with messages claiming to help them check their eligibility for the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme.

Scammers send potential victims infographics with bogus links that prompt them to reveal personal information such as their mobile number, name or NRIC number.

Victims are sometimes also asked to provide their Telegram verification codes, allowing scammers to take over their accounts.

The compromised accounts are then used to send phishing links to victims' contacts or add them to group chats promoting fraudulent investment schemes, said the police.

Around 1.5 million Singaporeans are due to receive the next tranche of GSTV payouts in August.

The police said the Ministry of Finance disseminates information through its official channels: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. The ministry does not operate a Telegram broadcast channel or contact members of the public through Telegram.