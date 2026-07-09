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1.5 million Singaporeans to receive GSTV cash payouts in August
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Singapore

1.5 million Singaporeans to receive GSTV cash payouts in August

About 710,000 eligible Singaporean seniors will also receive Medisave top-ups as part of GSTV - Medisave.

1.5 million Singaporeans to receive GSTV cash payouts in August
The GSTV scheme was introduced in Budget 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset their GST expenses. (Photo: Natasha Meah/TODAY)
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Bridget Tan
09 Jul 2026 10:50AM (Updated: 09 Jul 2026 11:13AM)
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SINGAPORE: About 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$850 (US$657) in cash payouts as part of the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme next month, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday (Jul 9).

To be eligible, recipients must be aged 21 or above in 2026 and have an assessable income of no more than S$39,000 in 2025.

Adult Singaporeans with assessable incomes of up to S$39,000 and living in homes with annual values of up to S$21,000 will receive S$850, while those whose homes have annual values of between S$21,000 and S$31,000 will receive S$450.

At the same time, about 710,000 eligible Singaporean seniors will also receive between S$150 and S$450 in Medisave top-ups as part of GSTV - Medisave. This will be automatically credited into their CPF MediSave accounts.

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Eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments from Aug 7 if they have signed up for GSTV – Cash and GSTV – MediSave previously. They will be notified via SMS or a letter when their benefits have been credited.

A total of S$1.4 billion will be disbursed in this GSTV exercise, MOF said.

Singaporeans can check their eligibility for the payouts on the govbenefits website.

The permanent GSTV scheme was introduced in Budget 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset their GST expenses.

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Source: CNA/bg(rj)

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GST GST Vouchers MediSave top-up
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