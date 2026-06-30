Gym chain behind multiple Anytime Fitness, BFT outlets charged over late CPF payments

SINGAPORE: The company behind several Anytime Fitness gyms and Body Fit Training (BFT) outlets in Singapore has been charged with failing to pay its employees' Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions on time.

Watchtower Holdings faces 14 charges for allegedly failing to pay 13 employees their CPF contributions on time between July 2025 and January 2026, according to court documents.

The firm is the parent company of fitness operator ReFormd, which owns 16 BFT outlets in Singapore, as well as five personal training gyms and 14 Anytime Fitness outlets.

The wider BFT franchise network lists 55 outlets locally, including several that are set to open.

Under Singapore law, employers must make CPF contributions no later than 14 days after the end of the month for which they are due. Those who fail to do so may be fined between S$1,000 and S$5,000 (US$770 and US$3,860), jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face stiffer penalties. They could be fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

According to CPF documents online, Watchtower Holdings was previously convicted of two charges of failing to pay employees' contributions on time and fined S$2,400 in December 2025.

Investigations and the recovery of outstanding payments started in August last year, the CPF Board told CNA.

From April 2026 to June 2026, CPF received four reports related to the company, of which three have been resolved. It added that a portion of the outstanding CPF payments has since been recovered.

The company representative was charged in court on Mar 25, with the next hearing scheduled for Jul 30.

“We will continue to follow up with the company and its director to recover any remaining arrears,” CPF said in its statement.

In response to CNA's queries, the director of Watchtower Holdings Monica Angkodjojo declined to comment on details of the case as it is before the courts.

She added that the company is in the process of settling the remaining outstanding amounts payable to the CPF Board and expects to complete all outstanding amounts by Jul 7, ahead of the agreed deadline of Jul 10.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of the matter and take our obligations to our employees very seriously,” she said.

“Since identifying the issue, we have strengthened our internal compliance processes and implemented additional safeguards to ensure this does not happen again.”