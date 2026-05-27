Calm, spiritual mood prevails for Singapore's Haj pilgrims despite Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE: Security checks and crowd control measures have been a constant feature of this year's Haj, as the pilgrimage takes place against the backdrop of an ongoing Middle East conflict.

For Singapore's pilgrims, though, the mood has been calm and positive, buoyed by support from both Saudi Arabian and Singapore authorities, they told CNA.

Mr Mohamed Fawzi, an operations and administrative professional, said security has been visibly tighter compared to his Umrah – a minor pilgrimage – last November.

"There are more checkpoints, visible security personnel, barricades guiding movement and many signboards," the 56-year-old said.

Overall, he described the security arrangements as "stricter and more extensive" compared with when he was there last year, with greater coordination across transportation, crowd flow and safety messaging.

Signs also remind pilgrims to take precautions against the heat and to carry their permits, Mr Fawzi added.

Each pilgrim is required to carry their Nusuk Card – an official digital identification document – throughout the journey, said Ms Eliya Mohamed Fawzi, 21, a nurse. She is not related to the Mr Fawzi quoted above.

Ms Eliya said there have been "random checks from time to time", typically for identification rather than bags.

"The Nusuk Card is an important piece of ID that is checked regularly throughout our journey here. They check the cards to ensure it is valid," she said.

Her father said the PilgrimSG app by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) provides an added layer of assurance. The app tracks pilgrims via GPS, allows them to seek emergency assistance and sends real-time alerts on key developments.