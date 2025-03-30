Singapore Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 31: Mufti

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on Monday (Mar 31), announced the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Astronomical calculations indicate that the crescent moon for the Islamic month of Syawal appeared above Singapore’s horizon for 48 minutes following sunset on Sunday.

The sighting of the crescent moon not only marks the beginning of Syawal but also signifies that Hari Raya Puasa, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, will take place the next day.

“Therefore, I am pleased to declare that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1446 Hijrah falls tomorrow, Monday, 31 March 2025,” Dr Nazirudin said in a statement.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan started on Mar 2 and lasted 29 days.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all Muslims in Singapore a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” Dr Nazirudin added.

“May this Hari Raya bring us blessings and victory as a result of all our acts of worship and good deeds that we have undertaken throughout the past month of Ramadan.”