Muslim community grateful to observe Ramadan in peace, remains mindful situation abroad still uncertain: Faishal Ibrahim

He also noted that in his interactions with the community at various events, he felt a sense of gratitude.

“One thing that I could feel … the sense of gratitude among members of the community. They saw, or they've seen what's happening around the world, and they feel that in Singapore, we're able to celebrate and do our Ramadan rituals as well as do good deeds in this month with peace of mind and peace of heart.

“It’s something that they feel very strongly about, and they want to continue to play a part in developing, in contributing to the Singapore Story,” he said.

Assoc Prof Faishal also echoed this sentiment in his Hari Raya Puasa message on Friday.

He said the month of Ramadan has left many lessons and blessings, adding he was grateful to see the Muslim community embody the values ​​of gratitude, giving and graciousness in their daily lives.

“In today’s uncertain and challenging world, let us strengthen our bonds as a harmonious multiracial and multicultural society, while remembering those who are facing hardship around the world. May this Syawal inspire us to nurture compassion, kindness and unity, and strive to be the best versions of ourselves,” he said in a Facebook post.

