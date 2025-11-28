Emotional homecoming for Singaporeans caught in Hat Yai floods; 893 have reached out to MFA so far

SINGAPORE: After being stranded due to severe floods, and taking hours to get to the airport in Hat Yai, a group of Singaporean travellers had an emotional reunion with their friends and relatives at Changi Airport on Friday afternoon (Nov 28).

Mdm Cynthia Chan and nine of her relatives, including her husband, were among the 893 Singaporeans affected by the floods who registered with Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs or reached out to it for assistance.

Of these, 608 have either reached Hat Yai International Airport or departed for Singapore, MFA said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mdm Chan, 73, was teary-eyed as family members and friends welcomed her home with hugs and flowers at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

"It's like I narrowly escaped death," she said in Mandarin. “This is the biggest danger I've faced in my life."

Her family's maid, Raquel Pascua, was also at the airport to receive her. Tearing up, she said her employers had asked her to join them on the trip, but she decided not to as she was not feeling well.

"We (kept) waiting (for) any news from them," said Ms Pascua, 44, who has worked for the family for seven years.

Mdm Chan jokingly called Ms Pascua her granddaughter, and told members of the media that she was happy to be back in Singapore.