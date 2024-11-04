Rental renewal policy for hawkers to be revised to discourage overly high tender bids

SINGAPORE: The rental renewal policy for successful hawker tenders will be revised from November to avoid overly high tender bids, announced the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Nov 4).

The downward adjustment of tendered stall rentals will be staggered over a longer period, instead of immediately at the first point of tenancy renewal.

This will take effect from the next stall tender exercise in November this year.

The adjustments will only apply prospectively, which means existing hawkers will not be affected, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Koh Poh Koon.

While most bids for vacant stalls are not that far from the assessed market rent, a "small percentage" can be quite high, especially at popular hawker centres, said Dr Koh, announcing revisions to the scheme on Monday.

"While the numbers of such bids are very small, we want to avoid such high bids becoming a norm in the future."

Prospective tenderers may put in overly high bids upfront to secure their preferred stall, knowing that under the current policy, their tendered rent will be adjusted downwards to the assessed market rent at the next tenancy renewal after three years, he added.

"But there are also some who do it without having a full understanding of the kind of business costs that are involved, resulting in them having difficulties paying high rentals that they cannot sustain in the long term."

Some bidders may have tendered high bids to secure choice stalls at their preferred locations, but "this is not the norm", said NEA in a separate press release.

In July, a hawker submitted a bid of more than S$10,000 (US$7,600) to rent a stall in Marine Parade. Ms Yang Ailan later told CNA that the new stall - her second one in Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre - was worth the bid.

The S$10,158 bid by Ms Yang is the highest bid received so far in 2024, NEA confirmed.

In 2023, the highest bid received was S$6,810 per month for a hawker stall in Newton Food Centre.