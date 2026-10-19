Singapore Environment Council restricts Indonesian firm APP's green certification over haze-linked suppliers

SINGAPORE: Indonesian paper firm Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), which is behind brands of products such as Paseo and Nice, has been placed under temporary green certification restrictions after three of its wood-fibre suppliers were linked to fires in Indonesia that caused haze in Singapore.

The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) said on Monday (Oct 19) that it had issued a notice of temporary restriction on APP's enhanced Singapore Green Labelling Scheme certification, which will now require the company to make daily fire response reports.

The restriction, which was issued on Sunday, also means that the firm is subjected to strict monitoring to ensure effective fire prevention and suppression for the land areas managed by three Indonesia concession holders – PT Bumi Mekar Hijau, PT Bumi Andalas Permai and PT Sebangun Bumi Andalas Wood Industries.

These entities are suppliers to APP, and were issued preventive measures notices by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday. They operate concessions – which are areas of land that a company is allowed to use or develop – in South Sumatra, Indonesia.

APP was previously in the spotlight for a similar issue in 2015, when its products were pulled from shelves because of alleged links to fires that led to severe haze in Singapore at the time.

The three concessions linked to APP had also received notices from NEA in the 2015 haze.

At the time, the Consumers Association of Singapore started a campaign urging retailers and other businesses to declare that they do not source for materials or products from firms associated with the haze.