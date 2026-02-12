Hotspot activity could increase in coming weeks, leading to hazy conditions; Singapore monitoring situation closely: Grace Fu

She noted that Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings have remained in the good to moderate range this year. A peak PSI reading of 69 on Feb 8 was still within the moderate band, she added.

"Hence, at this stage, the haze has not reached such levels that warrant investigation under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act," said the minister, referring to the law enacted in 2014, which makes it an offence to engage in conduct that causes or contributes to haze pollution in Singapore.

Ms Fu also pointed out that cloud seeding for rain will not be effective given Singapore's size and geography. "Any induced rain might not fall on Singapore due to variable wind patterns," she added.

Residents across the country have reported a faint burnt smell since late January. NEA previously attributed slightly elevated PM2.5 levels in the east to hotspots and smoke plumes from Johor, adding that vegetation fires had caused hotspots in the north of Singapore.

Doctors running clinics in the central, northern and eastern regions told CNA earlier this week that they have seen a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory symptoms amid hazy conditions.

Speaking in parliament, Ms Fu underscored the importance of regional and bilateral cooperation in addressing transboundary haze, adding that Singapore is committed to these efforts.

She noted that the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), based in Singapore, provides member states with regular updates on weather and haze conditions, including hotspot information and early warnings to support their respective prevention and response measures.

Singapore also supports Indonesia's efforts to operationalise the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control, to be based in Indonesia. The centre will improve regional preparedness and coordination in managing the impact of land and forest fires that cause haze, said Ms Fu.

MP Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) asked in a supplementary question how the government was engaging those "creating this air pollution" to reciprocate the domestic efforts of Singapore agencies.

To this, Ms Fu pointed out that the "incidence of transboundary haze has reduced" over the years, with air quality improving.

"This is in no small way due to the efforts made by our neighbours in managing their own regulations and also their own communities domestically, but also cooperating regionally at the ASEAN level," she added.