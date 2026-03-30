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Hotspots detected in Johor, sending haze and smoke plumes to Singapore: NEA
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Singapore

Hotspots detected in Johor, sending haze and smoke plumes to Singapore: NEA

As of 7pm on Monday (Mar 30), the 24-hour PSI ranged from 56 to 71, within the moderate range.

Hotspots detected in Johor, sending haze and smoke plumes to Singapore: NEA

A view of private residential apartments and public housing estates in Singapore. (File photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

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30 Mar 2026 07:44PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2026 07:59PM)
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SINGAPORE: Hotspots in eastern Johor were spotted, with winds causing smoke plumes to drift towards Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Mar 30).

As of 7pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranged from 56 to 71, within the moderate range.

According to NEA records, a 24-hour PSI of 71 is the joint-highest reading this year, with another instance recorded on Mar 24.

The 24-hour PSI is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. 

With northeasterly winds carrying smoke to Singapore, 1-hour PM2.5 levels in certain regions could increase, depending on the wind conditions, NEA said.

NEA advised the public to refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 levels when carrying out outdoor activities in the immediate hour.

Clinics in Singapore have reported a rise in haze-related cases over the past three months, with patients presenting not only respiratory symptoms but also issues like itchy eyes and skin flare-ups.

Northeasterly winds carried smoke plumes from hotspots in Johor towards Singapore on Mar 30, 2026. (Image: Facebook/National Environment Agency)
Source: CNA/rk

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National Environment Agency haze
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