Singapore haze: Air quality improves as 24-hour PSI readings in two regions drop out of unhealthy band

SINGAPORE: Air quality improved across Singapore on Sunday (Oct 25), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings in two regions dropping into the good to moderate band.

The reading in the south dropped out of the unhealthy range at 10am when it dipped to 100, and that in the north followed at 1pm as it fell to 99. At 3pm, the readings in the south and north were in the moderate range.

Readings in western, central and eastern Singapore were also declining but remained in the unhealthy band.

Hourly PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, were in the normal band in all five regions.