Johor hotspot detected, but weekend rain should alleviate any haze: NEA
At least one hotspot has been detected in Johor despite cloud cover partially obscuring satellite visibility on Wednesday (Jan 28).
SINGAPORE: A hotspot has been detected in Johor, and winds could still bring smoke from persistent fires north of Singapore toward the country, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).
However, rain expected this weekend should help alleviate any haze, it added.
In an update on Facebook, the agency said that although extensive cloud cover had partially obscured satellite visibility on Wednesday, at least one hotspot had been detected in Johor. Dense cloud cover had also obstructed satellite views north of Singapore on Tuesday, preventing the detection of hotspots.
"Given the prevailing northerly and northeasterly winds, smoke plumes from persistent fires may drift toward Singapore," NEA said.
"However, the anticipated return of wet weather this weekend should help suppress hotspots and alleviate any smoke haze."
As of 6pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 42 to 55, remaining within the good to moderate range.
The 24-hour PSI is computed based on six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.
It serves as an indicator of Singapore's daily air quality and is the reading that NEA's daily health advisories are based on.
Over the past week, many netizens complained of a burnt smell, with some saying it has irritated their noses and throats.
NEA said last Saturday that PM2.5 levels in the eastern part of Singapore were "slightly elevated", referring to fine inhalable particles in the air measuring up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter.
It noted complaints from some residents of a faint burnt smell, adding that it was likely due to a detected hotspot and smoke plume in Johor near Singapore.
Johor’s fire and rescue department carried out water bombing on Wednesday in an effort to extinguish a peatland fire in Pengerang that started last Friday.
On Monday, NEA said that it had continued to observe hotspots to the north of Singapore due to vegetation fires, and that some smoke haze could be transported over due to the prevailing winds blowing from the north or northeast.
The 24-hour PSI ranged from 43 to 56, in the good-to-moderate range, at the time of its Facebook post.
"While a burning smell may be noticeable, it does not always result in a significant change to air quality reading," said NEA.