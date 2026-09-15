Haze pushes air quality across Singapore into unhealthy range for first time in 7 years

SINGAPORE: All five regions of Singapore entered the unhealthy air quality range on Tuesday (Sep 15) morning as hotspots and haze persisted in parts of Indonesia.

At one point, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region hit 154.

The National Environment Agency said in its in advisory on Monday that with dry conditions forecast and prevailing winds likely to blow from the southeast to east-southeast, haze is likely to continue to affect Singapore.

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