Singapore could experience haze if fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify: Met Service
With winds expected to blow from the southeast or southwest, smoke from regional fires could affect Singapore if the fires worsen.
SINGAPORE: Singapore could experience hazy conditions if fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify, as dry conditions in the region are expected to persist over the coming days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Aug 17).
Hotspots with smoke plumes have been detected mainly in southern and central Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan.
With winds expected to blow from the southeast or southwest, smoke from regional fires could affect Singapore if the fires worsen, the Met Service said in its fortnightly weather advisory.
It added that the National Environment Agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if conditions change. If Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) enters the unhealthy range, the agency will issue daily haze advisories.
The PSI crept up over the weekend, although it has remained in the moderate range.
BELOW AVERAGE RAINFALL
Total rainfall for the second fortnight of August is forecast to be below average over most parts of Singapore.
Southwest monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region, with localised short-duration thundery showers possible over parts of the country during the late morning and afternoon on some days.
There may also be several fair and occasionally windy days.
Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days, reaching up to 35°C on a few days.
"Most nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 27°C," the Met Service said.
Singapore has experienced a mostly dry August, with only a few days of brief showers, bringing its total rainfall well below average across the island in the first half of the month.
The dry conditions were attributed to suppressed rain cloud formation caused by a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region.
A Singapore think-tank warned in June that Southeast Asia faced a high risk of severe transboundary haze for the rest of 2026.
In its Haze Outlook 2026 report, the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said conditions are expected to peak between August and September as a strong El Nino brings about hotter and drier weather.