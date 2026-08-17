Singapore could experience haze if fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore could experience hazy conditions if fires in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan intensify, as dry conditions in the region are expected to persist over the coming days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Aug 17).

Hotspots with smoke plumes have been detected mainly in southern and central Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan.

With winds expected to blow from the southeast or southwest, smoke from regional fires could affect Singapore if the fires worsen, the Met Service said in its fortnightly weather advisory.

It added that the National Environment Agency will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if conditions change. If Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) enters the unhealthy range, the agency will issue daily haze advisories.

The PSI crept up over the weekend, although it has remained in the moderate range.