HDB received 240 mould complaints linked to neighbours’ air-conditioner use in 2025

In her supplementary question, Ms Tan said she has observed an increasing trend in appeals over mould caused by the continuous use of air-conditioning.

“And the challenge for residents is that they can't do anything because it's coming from the neighbour's unit,” she said, adding that the mould has led to health issues for many residents.

Ms Tan asked what measures could be taken to ensure accountability or cost-sharing in such disputes, and whether guidelines would be introduced to clarify the responsibilities of affected flat owners.

In response, Ms Sun said that HDB can consider providing an advisory to the neighbours on the proper usage of air-cons, such as the length of air-con use or temperature settings.

As for Ms Tan’s suggestion on wall and ceiling enhancements, HDB will have to explore if these enhancements will truly work, and whether they can be stipulated, Ms Sun said.

She added that the ministry will have to take a look at the case specifics to see how compensation can be best shared by two individuals.

In 2024, CNA reported that some Tengah homeowners faced problems with the defective centralised cooling system in their homes, leading to damaged walls from condensation.

HDB received on average 715 cases of feedback per year on air-con-related condensation between 2018 and 2022, then-Minister of National Development Desmond Lee said in a written parliamentary reply in January 2024.

“It would not be appropriate for HDB to regulate homeowners’ usage of air-conditioning. Instead, HDB plays an advisory role and will encourage parties to practise mutual respect and neighbourliness,” he said.