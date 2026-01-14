HDB received 240 mould complaints linked to neighbours’ air-conditioner use in 2025
HDB will conduct inspections to determine the cause of the condensation and mould upon receiving such feedback, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) received about 240 cases of feedback regarding condensation and mould on walls or ceilings arising from neighbours' use of air-conditioners in 2025, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).
Upon receiving such feedback, HDB will conduct inspections to determine the cause of the condensation and mould, and provide appropriate advice to the flat owners and neighbours, she said.
This includes recommending flat owners to keep their rooms well-ventilated and consider using mould-resistant paint, she added.
Ms Sun was responding to Member of Parliament Jessica Tan’s (PAP-East Coast) question on the total number of such cases, and whether HDB will consider requiring flat owners to undertake wall or ceiling enhancements as part of preventive maintenance obligations.
In 2025, HDB received about 240 cases of feedback on condensation and mould on the walls or ceilings arising from their neighbours' use of air-conditioners. It would conduct inspections to determine the cause of the condensation and mould and give advice on the issues, including the use of air-conditioners. Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said this in reply to an MP’s question in parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).
In her supplementary question, Ms Tan said she has observed an increasing trend in appeals over mould caused by the continuous use of air-conditioning.
“And the challenge for residents is that they can't do anything because it's coming from the neighbour's unit,” she said, adding that the mould has led to health issues for many residents.
Ms Tan asked what measures could be taken to ensure accountability or cost-sharing in such disputes, and whether guidelines would be introduced to clarify the responsibilities of affected flat owners.
In response, Ms Sun said that HDB can consider providing an advisory to the neighbours on the proper usage of air-cons, such as the length of air-con use or temperature settings.
As for Ms Tan’s suggestion on wall and ceiling enhancements, HDB will have to explore if these enhancements will truly work, and whether they can be stipulated, Ms Sun said.
She added that the ministry will have to take a look at the case specifics to see how compensation can be best shared by two individuals.
In 2024, CNA reported that some Tengah homeowners faced problems with the defective centralised cooling system in their homes, leading to damaged walls from condensation.
HDB received on average 715 cases of feedback per year on air-con-related condensation between 2018 and 2022, then-Minister of National Development Desmond Lee said in a written parliamentary reply in January 2024.
“It would not be appropriate for HDB to regulate homeowners’ usage of air-conditioning. Instead, HDB plays an advisory role and will encourage parties to practise mutual respect and neighbourliness,” he said.