First Sin Ming flats in 35 years among 8 BTO projects to go on sale in December
The last of three projects in Ulu Pandan's eastern half will also be part of the final BTO sales exercise of the year.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board will offer around 6,010 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats across eight projects in the final sales exercise of 2023 in December.
One of these projects will be located at Sin Ming Road in Bishan, set to be the first flats to be built in the area in 35 years.
The last of three projects in Ulu Pandan's eastern half will also be part of December's sales exercise - the first two were launched in November 2022 and February 2023 respectively.
Details on the eight projects, including two in Woodlands, Jurong West, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang and Bedok, were released on HDB's website on Wednesday (Oct 6).
BISHAN
This development in the Sin Ming Road area has three and four-room flats for a total of 730 flats offered. The last flats built in the area - located within Thomson and Bishan in central Singapore - were completed in 1988.
The site, bounded by Sin Ming Road, is close to Catholic High School and Whitley Secondary School and is fairly close to Upper-Thomson MRT station.
Analysts said in May that the demand for new BTO flats in the Sin Ming Road area would be "strong" due to potential pent-up demand.
Demand may be healthy due to a lack of new flats in the area, and prices of new private homes in nearby districts such as Upper Thomson, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount and Lentor are quite high, Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, then said.
She also pointed out they would be near "good" schools like Catholic High and Ai Tong.
QUEENSTOWN
This will be the third and final project in Ulu Pandan's eastern half, with 890 three- and four-room flats overlooking Dover MRT slated to go on sale.
The two previous Dover Forest projects - Ulu Pandan Banks and Ulu Pandan Glades - fell under the Prime Location Public Housing model (PLH).
HDB said in 2022 that Ulu Pandan's eastern half will have about 3,000 BTO flats in total.
The authorities sought public feedback on an environmental study from December 2020 and March 2021 and decided to develop the eastern half of Ulu Pandan for public housing, while leaving the western half as it is in the medium term.
Plans for the western half, considered to be richer in biodiversity with more threatened flora species, will be revisited in about a decade.
WOODLANDS
The two projects in Woodlands will have 1,220 flats and both are located in close proximity to Woodlands MRT.
One project, located adjacent to Woodlands Street 13 and Woodlands Avenue 5, will offer only three- and four-room flats.
The other project is located at Woodlands Avenue 5 overlooking Woodlands MRT, and will offer two-room flexi and five-room flats on top of three- and four-room.
BUKIT MERAH
The 900-unit project will be built on the site, bounded by Alexandra Park Connector and Alexandra Road, and previously occupied by Alexandra Post Office.
Two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats will be offered in this project, with future residents served by the nearby Redhill MRT station, which is about 400m away.
The site is also within walking distance of Gan Eng Seng School, Alexandra Primary School and Crescent Girls' School.
In August 2022, the Alexandra Vale project, which is near to the upcoming Bukit Merah project, was offered under the PLH model.
BEDOK
This project is the only one in December's exercise that offers community care apartments - flats that come with elderly-friendly design and care services.
Three, four and five-room flats will also be on offer, with a total of 1,230 flats set to go on sale, and the site is bounded by the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Bedok North Road.
JURONG WEST
A total of 710 flats will be offered in Jurong West, with the site bounded by Jurong West Street and PIE.
Two-room flexi, three, four, and five-room flats will be on sale in this development, which is close to Hua-Yi Secondary School.
BUKIT PANJANG
Two-room flexi and four-room flats will be offered in this 330-unit development - the smallest of all eight projects slated to go on sale in December.
It is bounded by Cashew Road and Petir Road, and is adjacent to Petir Park. Residents will be served by Petir and Pending LRT stations. HDB previously announced it will launch up to 23,000 BTO flats in 2023, with that target set to be met following December's exercise.