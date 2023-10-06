First Sin Ming flats in 35 years among 8 BTO projects to go on sale in December

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board will offer around 6,010 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats across eight projects in the final sales exercise of 2023 in December.

One of these projects will be located at Sin Ming Road in Bishan, set to be the first flats to be built in the area in 35 years.

The last of three projects in Ulu Pandan's eastern half will also be part of December's sales exercise - the first two were launched in November 2022 and February 2023 respectively.

Details on the eight projects, including two in Woodlands, Jurong West, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang and Bedok, were released on HDB's website on Wednesday (Oct 6).