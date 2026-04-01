HDB resale price index falls for the first time in nearly seven years

SINGAPORE: The resale price index for public housing fell for the first time in almost seven years, after a sustained period of slowing growth.

Flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Apr 1) showed that the resale price index fell by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, down from the previous quarter.

The dip marks the first quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2019, and follows five consecutive quarters of slower or flat price growth

Resale activity also softened slightly.

As of Mar 30, a total of 6,179 resale transactions were recorded in the first quarter of the year, 4.5 per cent lower than the 6,473 transactions in the same period last year.

Resale prices have been moderating over the years.

In 2025, resale prices rose by 2.9 per cent compared with 9.7 per cent in 2024, marking the slowest price growth since 2019.

BTO EXERCISE IN JUNE

HDB said it will offer about 6,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in its June 2026 sales exercise. The flats will be located in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands.

More details on the projects will be released during the sales exercise.

Flat buyers must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter at the point of application. HDB also advised prospective buyers to apply early and submit all required documents by May 15 to ensure they can obtain their HFE letter in time.

HDB also said that the macroeconomic outlook has become more uncertain, urging households to exercise prudence when purchasing properties and taking out mortgage loans.