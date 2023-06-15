Healthcare, maritime sectors tackle local talent shortage by redesigning jobs, creating work stints for undergraduates

“Physiotherapy is a highly-skilled profession and the training is complex. You need to attract the correct candidates with the right attributes and fit. In particular, the shortage is in the area of experienced therapists,” said Associate Professor Ong Peck Hoon, programme leader for physiotherapy at SIT.



“(While) we look at the training of new graduates, we also need to think about the training of experienced therapists, in order to support their development.”



An initiative by SIT is also in place to allow students to volunteer at clinics.



This will help them gain working experience, and better prospects of a full-time role in the sector.

SOME ROLES IN MARITIME, AGRICULTURE HARDER TO FILL

However, some experts said other roles such as those in maritime and agriculture may be even harder to fill.



“The perception is that (those occupations are) more archaic and blue-collar pursuits, and side by side, far less glamorous than your banking jobs, health care jobs,” said Mr Richard Bradshaw, managing director for Asia at recruitment firm Ethos BeathChapman.



To attract more talent, the maritime sector is redesigning some job roles. It is also raising the appeal of one role that ensures safe ship operations and compliance.