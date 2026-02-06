Heavy traffic expected at Singapore's land checkpoints during Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned of very heavy traffic at Singapore's land checkpoints during the Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to 23.

It added that travellers should expect delays in immigration clearance due to intensified checks against the smuggling of contraband, including e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa.

"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," ICA said, adding that it will take firm action against those who do not comply with officers' instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 17 and 18 this year.

RECORD NUMBER OF TRAVELLERS

During the recent year-end school holidays from Nov 21 to Jan 1, more than 22 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said ICA.

Car travellers making the journey during the peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

More than 588,000 travellers passed through both checkpoints on Dec 19, 2025, setting a new single-day record.

The previous mark was set on Jun 20, 2025, which registered more than 578,000 crossings.