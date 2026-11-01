Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday (Nov 1) issued the travel advisory for Nov 6 to Nov 9.

It encouraged travellers to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings.

Travellers should check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their journey, ICA said.

Travellers should also expect longer waiting times during peak travel periods, as ICA has stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 in view of the "heightened global security environment, particularly recent developments in the Middle East".

ICA also strongly encouraged travellers to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for faster and more seamless immigration clearance.

It noted that initiatives such as QR code clearance and facial recognition for motorcyclists and pillion riders have increased clearance throughput by more than 35 per cent during departure peak periods - equivalent to an additional 7,600 travellers per hour compared with pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019.

Since Sep 30, short-term visitors entering Singapore through the land checkpoints who submit their SG Arrival Card via the MyICA app must update the app to the latest version before doing so.

Travellers entering Singapore by foreign-registered car must also ensure that the vehicle has a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) before submitting their SG Arrival Card. They will not be able to complete the submission without a valid VEP.

"While driving on roads leading to and within the land checkpoints, motorists are to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules," said ICA.

"Queue cutting disrupts traffic flow and delays other travellers. Those caught queue cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and re-join the queue from the back."

ICA added that it will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with its officers' instructions or who commit traffic offences at the checkpoints.

During the recent September school holidays from Sep 4 to Sep 14, more than 6.1 million travellers crossed both land checkpoints, with the volume peaking at more than 599,000 on Sep 4.

This set a new record, ICA said, surpassing the previous peak of more than 598,000 crossings on Jun 19, 2026. Car travellers departing during peak hours experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

During that travel period, 27 motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour.