Security stepped up at Singapore's checkpoints following US, Israeli strikes on Iran

SINGAPORE: Security checks at Singapore’s checkpoints have been stepped up amid the heightened global security situation, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Saturday (Feb 28), following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“In view of the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East, ICA has stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints from Feb 28, 2026,” it said.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced checks and are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.”

The US and Israel earlier on Saturday launched strikes against targets in Iranian cities, triggering explosions and columns of smoke in the capital Tehran.

Iran responded by launching retaliatory attacks against Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

Global airlines, including Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, have cancelled flights to the region.