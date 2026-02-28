Israel army says strikes with US on Iran targeted 'dozens' of military sites

The Israeli military said its strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), in coordination with the United States, targeted dozens of military sites and followed months of joint planning between the allies.

"The strike (on Iran) targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated and joint operation against the regime," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"In the months preceding the strike, close and joint planning was conducted between the IDF and the US military, enabling the execution of the broad strike in full synchronisation and coordination between the two militaries," it added.

The military said the strikes were part of operation "Roaring Lion", which it said aimed to "thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to the State of Israel over time".

The US military is planning for several days of attacks on Iran, an official told Reuters following a report by CNN.

The first apparent strike in Israel’s daylight attack on Iran happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A source told Reuters that the country's supreme leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

The Islamic Republic's state media also said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is "safe and sound", following the strikes.

Separately, in a video address after the US and Israel started bombing Iran, US President Donald Trump made clear the goal was destruction of the Islamic republic's military and toppling of the authorities in power since the 1979 revolution.