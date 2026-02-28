Trump says US aims to destroy Iran's military, topple government

WEST PALM BEACH, United States: US President Donald Trump announced a major attack against Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), vowing to "annihilate" the country's navy and missile sites, and urging Iranians to overthrow their government.

In a video address after the US and Israel started bombing Iran, Trump made clear the goal was destruction of the Islamic republic's military and toppling of the authorities in power since the 1979 revolution.

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally - again - obliterated.

We're going to annihilate their navy," Trump said in the address from his Florida home posted to his Truth Social platform.

Speaking to Iranians, Trump said: "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take."

"This will be probably your only chance for generations," Trump said. "The hour of your freedom is at hand."

Trump urged Iranian forces to surrender, including the elite Revolutionary Guards that is tasked with safeguarding the cleric-run government.

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or in the alternative, face certain death."