US-Iran: More than four decades of enmity

PARIS: The United States and Iran have been sworn enemies since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

Saturday's US and Israeli strikes mark only the latest in a series of conflicts.

1979: Hostage crisis

On Nov 4, 1979, student activists demanding the extradition of Iran's deposed monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was undergoing medical treatment in the US, take staff hostage at the US embassy in Tehran.

The move comes seven months after the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

About 52 hostages are held for 444 days.

In April 1980, Washington breaks off diplomatic relations with Iran and imposes restrictions on commerce and travel. Nine months later, the last hostages are released.