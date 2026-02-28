How will US, Israeli strikes on Iran affect oil markets?

LONDON: The US strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.

AFP looks at the risks.

MAJOR PRODUCER

Iran remains just inside the world's top 10 oil producers even though its output has fallen sharply since the 1970s, hit in particular by rounds of US sanctions.

"In 1974, Iran was the third-biggest producer in the world after the US and Saudi Arabia, and ahead of Russia, producing some six million barrels per day," Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Global Risk Management, told AFP.

Today, Iran produces about 3.1 million barrels per day, according to the oil-producing cartel OPEC, of which Iran is a member.

This remains a significant amount, and the Islamic republic is believed to hold the world's third-largest crude reserves, cementing its strategic importance.

Additionally, Iran's oil industry is in far better shape than that of Venezuela, another country hit by years of US sanctions.

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

The main risk to the oil market remains a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and which Iran has frequently threatened to paralyse.

This waterway is by far the main shipping route connecting the wealthy oil-producing countries of the Middle East to the rest of the world.

Approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil passed through it daily in 2024, equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of global liquid oil consumption, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The strait is particularly vulnerable owing to its narrow width, around 50km, and its shallow depth, which does not exceed 60m.

"Even a doubt about security in the Strait would prompt many vessels, for insurance reasons, to face difficulties transiting, as premiums would rise sharply," said Rasmussen.

According to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, "only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates possess meaningful bypass infrastructure".

The route could transport a maximum of 2.6 million barrels daily, noted the EIA.