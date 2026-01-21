HelloRide makes police report after video of boy tossing bicycle in Yishun goes viral

SINGAPORE: Bicycle-sharing company HelloRide has made a police report after a video of a boy allegedly throwing one of its bicycles around a hard court in Yishun went viral online.

A 46-second video depicting a boy pushing and throwing a HelloRide bicycle into the walls of the court repeatedly was posted by user @weifu_38 on video-sharing platform TikTok on Sunday (Jan 18) and has since gotten more than 31,000 views.

Many viewers criticised the boy's behaviour for allegedly damaging property and tagged the bicycle-sharing company's social media account.

In response to queries from CNA, Mr Hayden Choo, managing director of HelloRide Asia, said that the incident took place along Yishun Street 72 and the company has made a police report.

The company has also posted a video on its social media accounts showing a screenshot of the boy in Yishun, captioned in a mock-up headline that reads: "HelloRide offering free unlimited rides for information leading to person-of-interest."

Mr Choo said that the reference to free unlimited rides on HelloRide's social media channels was intended as "light-hearted humor and banter" and not a formal or legitimate offer.

"HelloRide bicycles are designed to be robust and durable for public use. That said, we are conducting a more detailed inspection to assess whether there is any internal, frame, or structural damage before the bicycle is cleared and returned to service."

For now, there looks to be no visible external damage to the bike.