SCDF officer to be charged over NSF firefighter’s death after Henderson Road fire

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer will be charged on Monday (Oct 16) over the death of 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) Edward H Go, the police said on Saturday.

Sergeant 1 (SGT1) Go fell unconscious during a firefighting operation at Block 91 Henderson Road on Dec 8, 2022 and later died in hospital.

The 19-year-old was the first firefighter to lose his life during an SCDF operation.

After the incident, the police investigated the facts and circumstances leading to SGT1 Go's death.

The SCDF officer, who was SGT1 Go's superior, had allegedly left him alone in the housing unit to fight the ongoing fire without informing anyone of this, said the police, adding that this was against SCDF's firefighting doctrine.

The autopsy certified SGT1 Go’s cause of death to be “suffocation due to depleted air cylinder”.

"The investigations did not find any evidence to suggest that (SGT1 Go's) death was due to equipment failure," said the police.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, will be charging the SCDF officer with causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,300), or both.

SCDF said it is investigating a second officer, who allegedly failed to ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he arrived and took over command and control of the incident.