Heritage businesses attract new customers under NHB scheme, but challenges remain

SINGAPORE: From traditional hot brews to carbonated tea and even gelato, century-old Chinese tea merchant Pek Sin Choon is exploring new ways to introduce its tea blends to younger customers.

Beyond experimenting with new products, the business is also drawing fresh interest, with customers discovering it through social media and artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

The company has seen footfall increase by around 20 per cent since it was recognised under the National Heritage Board’s (NHB) Heritage Business Scheme in October 2025.

Under the scheme, Pek Sin Choon has received social media marketing support and signed up for consultancy services to help showcase its heritage and reach new audiences.

“Beyond the footfall and all the sales, I think the key thing is that we are able to do a little bit more for the community, and this part of the Singapore story can be better shared not only to the community, but actually to the rest of the world,” said the firm's director Kenry Peh.

But while the scheme has helped businesses attract new customers, challenges such as succession planning and preserving traditional skills remain.