Old Chang Kee, CYC, Shashlik among 42 local brands recognised under new SG Heritage Business Scheme

BACKBONE OF SINGAPORE’S CULTURAL LANDSCAPE

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said the scheme’s pilot phase focuses on heritage businesses in the central area, but there are plans to expand recognition to more firms over time.

He said the initiative marks the start of broader efforts to support heritage businesses, which “play an important role in building our sense of identity as a nation”.

“What’s most important is for Singaporeans to continue to support our heritage businesses,” he added.

“With everyone’s support, future generations can continue to experience the diversity and richness of our cultural heritage through these businesses.”

The selected firms, which must be registered in Singapore and have been in operation here for at least 30 years, will receive branding support to boost their visibility and business consultancy services to aid their transformation efforts.

They will get a heritage status plaque that can be displayed on their shopfronts, as well as materials for use on social media and websites. They will also participate in heritage-focused programmes.

Some of the businesses awarded include Old Chang Kee, Basheer Graphic Books, STYLEMART Bridal Collection, Muthu's Curry, Halijah Travels, Teck Soon Medical Hall, and Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant.

For CYC, which is known for its custom suits and formal shirts, the recognition is seen as an opportunity to share its story more widely, said its general manager Bernice Chia.

“There are a lot of younger consumers and new residents in Singapore who might not be aware of CYC's legacy and our longstanding role in Singapore's tailoring industry,” she added.

She noted that with hybrid work arrangements and more casual dressing at workplaces – even in more traditionally formal settings like banks – demand for formal tailoring has declined.

Younger consumers are also now turning to different tailors for specific needs instead of one for their entire wardrobe, said Ms Chia.

Even with the scheme’s support, organisers stressed that local patronage remains crucial for these businesses to thrive.