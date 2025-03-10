Singapore to pilot scheme supporting 'exemplary' heritage businesses

SINGAPORE: The first scheme of its kind aimed at supporting and recognising "exemplary" heritage businesses in Singapore's central area will be piloted by the National Heritage Board (NHB), it was announced on Monday (Mar 10).

Speaking on the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth's (MCCY) spending plans for the year in parliament, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling announced the move.

These businesses - in areas such as Chinatown, Kampong Glam and Little India - must have been operating for at least 30 years, provide "locally rooted" trades, goods, or services, and contribute "significantly" to the identity of a community or place, she said.

These "SG Heritage" businesses will receive brand campaign support, as well as access to business support such as consultancy services.

A call for nominations to the scheme will be issued in the next few weeks, said the ministry in an accompanying factsheet.

Businesses on the scheme, which also covers the Bras Basah Bugis precinct - Singapore's arts and heritage district - can get support to encourage them to sustain themselves. This includes branding, marketing and consultancy by NHB and other agencies and partners.

The new scheme is part of a multi-pronged effort called the Inter-Agency Task Force for Heritage Businesses, Traditional Activities and Cultural Life. Its aim is to grow and sustain business and activities crucial to the vibrancy of Singapore’s heritage areas.

It's also part of NHB’s Our SG Heritage Plan 2.0, which aims to safeguard Singapore’s cultural identity and living heritage, and support the wider heritage ecosystem here.

NEW DESIGN MUSEUM?

Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong also announced earlier in his speech that the ministry is considering establishing a new Singapore Design Museum.

"A Singapore Design Museum could be a key addition to our growing arts and heritage landscape," he said.

"This museum could showcase the best of Singapore’s design and talents of our designers to the world. It would increase public understanding and appreciation of the importance of good design."

Mr Tong added that such a museum would also serve as a hub for experiential learning, academy industry partnerships and a creative laboratory for design practitioners as well as boost the growth of Singapore’s design sector.