IN FOCUS: Would you get beauty treatments in someone else's home?

SINGAPORE: For the past 10 years, Ms Leo Rui Yan has visited her trusted beautician for a monthly facial.

During every visit, she is the only customer there. The entire space has been booked out for her.

While most commercial salons cannot afford this luxury, Ms Leo’s beautician can – because it is at her home.

Ms Leo started going to home-based beauty salons a decade ago when her mother introduced her to one. Over the years, she has seen a boom in the industry.

"When I first started going for home-based facial treatments, I did not often hear of any of such similar services being provided in homes," said the 27-year-old, who works part-time in the media industry.

But she now sees many types of services, such as manicures and lash extensions, being offered from other people’s homes.

FIRST OFF: IS IT SAFE?

How safe are home-based beauty treatments? It is a question on the top of potential customers’ minds when considering such treatments.

There have been several cases in the news. In June last year, a beautician was jailed and fined for persistently performing aesthetic procedures without a practising certificate, despite being warned by authorities.

She had offered services such as thread lifts and filler injections at various places, including her home.

Earlier this year, a beautician offering treatments out of her home was sentenced to three weeks' jail for carrying out a double eyelid procedure on a patient even though she was not a licensed medical practitioner.

The patient had a drooping left eyelid, and the botched aesthetic procedure made her condition worse.