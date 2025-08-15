Demand for home hospice services rising faster than manpower, say providers

SINGAPORE: When 86-year-old Paul Wong was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in January, he chose to spend the rest of his days in the comfort of his home.

A year ago, his wife passed away from colorectal cancer at home with the support of Assisi Hospice’s hospice home care service.

“I saw the care she received and I hope would be able to receive that too,” he told CNA.

“I’ve stayed here for over 40 years. I find the place quiet, and the neighbours are friendly. I hope to be comfortable and manage my pain.”

His daughter and grandchildren also live nearby and visit him for meals and activities.

Mr Wong is among a growing number in Singapore opting for palliative support at home. They have also gotten a boost from the government, which is looking to increase the availability of such end-of-life care.

To help more people spend their final days the way they wish to, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has put in place a National Strategy for Palliative Care.

Since its launch in 2023, home palliative care capacity has grown by 25 per cent, from 2,400 to 3,000 places. It is set to increase to 3,600 places by the end of this year.