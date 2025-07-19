Singapore launches new online tool to help healthy adults plan end-of-life care

SINGAPORE: Adults with no existing serious illnesses can now document their end-of-care life preferences online for free, without the need to meet a facilitator, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jul 19).

The advance care planning (ACP) tool, known as myACP, was officially launched by Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung at the Plan Your Legacy Today roadshow in Bedok.

MOH said the tool, jointly developed with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), is a “significant step forward” in making advance care planning more accessible to Singaporeans.

"We need more open and early conversations about future care needs. Don’t be pantang, but be open and honest," said Mr Ong, using a local term for avoiding certain topics out of superstition or tradition.

"That way, we prepare ourselves emotionally and mentally for the future, together with our loved ones. Normalise the discussions."

HOW IT WORKS

The online tool guides users aged 21 and above to document their care preferences.

These include medical treatment approaches, daily care needs, and personal preferences related to hygiene, companionship and religious requirements. The tool also enables individuals to indicate their priorities between comfort care and life-sustaining treatments.

Individuals are to appoint up to two nominated healthcare spokespersons who will convey their care preferences if they are unable to speak for themselves in the future.

The myACP service will be available for those with no existing serious illness, such as cancer or dementia.

Those with existing serious illnesses will continue to undergo facilitated advanced care planning sessions tailored to their medical condition, said MOH.

Those who prefer face-to-face guidance or are less comfortable with digital tools can continue to seek assistance at advanced care planning community nodes.

MOH said more than 77,000 advance care plans were completed in Singapore as of Jul 11 this year. This is a 40 per cent increase from 55,000 plans completed from 2011 to 2024.

This growth reflects increasing awareness of the importance of legacy planning, but that more can be done to translate awareness into action, noted the ministry.

The Legacy Planning Roadshow, jointly organised by MOH, AIC, the Central Provident Fund Board (CPFB), the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Public Service Division, is part of a multi-year legacy planning campaign to encourage Singaporeans to take action on their legacy plans.

The roadshow helps members of public understand ACP, Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), CPF nomination and wills through informational booths, education talks and guided consultations.

More information on advance care planning can be found at the MyLegacy@LifeSG website.