Demand for horse riding classes on the rise, but space constraints pose challenge

SINGAPORE: As Singapore ushers in the Year of the Horse, local riding schools are seeing renewed interest in equestrian sports this year, with some reporting about a 15 per cent increase in enquiries.

While some attribute the uptick to the Chinese zodiac year, others say sustained community engagement efforts have also played a role.

Still, amid such growing interest in the sport, space constraints and recent closures within the equestrian landscape are threatening to rein in the sport’s expansion.

ALL AGE GROUPS

Bukit Timah Saddle Club (BTSC) is among the riding schools that have experienced the surge in interest.

"Horse riding has always been a very mystical, elusive sport … we have received, of late, a couple more enquiries on riding, but more visibly, we do see increased ridership. And it's very interesting to note that it's not only coming from kids,” said Ms Therecia Tay, a management committee member at the club.

“We see increased ridership in adults, and also over the weekends, we see a lot of local kids riding, which is a really great scene to see.”

BTSC has recorded about a 10 to 15 per cent increase in queries about its riding programmes and classes.