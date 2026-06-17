Hospital patient who tried to grab gun from auxiliary police officer gets jail

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who tried to grab an auxiliary police officer's gun while in hospital was jailed for 30 months on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Goh Chuan Chong pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm.

The court heard that Goh was admitted to Changi General Hospital on Aug 3, 2024, and warded. The reason for his hospitalisation was not stated in open court.

That day, Goh asked hospital staff for a nail clipper but was refused. He asked for a nail clipper again the next day, Aug 4, 2024. When he was refused again, he became agitated and aggressive.

Nurses attending to Goh called for assistance from the auxiliary police officers stationed at the hospital. Two officers arrived and found Goh docile and sitting on his bed.

One of the officers, who was armed with a revolver in a holster at his waist, approached Goh and asked him what had happened. The officer put on gloves as he spoke to Goh, in case he needed to restrain the man if he turned violent.

Goh suddenly reached out for the revolver, which held five live rounds. He did not manage to grab it as the holster was buttoned up and the officer swatted his hand away.

When asked why he wanted to grab the gun, Goh said that he wanted to kill himself as he did not get the nail clipper he had asked for.

He was arrested and placed on remand. He appeared in court on Wednesday via video link from prison.

In sentencing arguments, the prosecutor said it was clear that Goh "needs help" and that he hoped Goh would continue to receive the treatment he needed.

The penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm is a jail term of five to 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.

The prosecution did not seek caning as part of Goh's sentence. For attempted offences, the court is not required to impose the mandatory minimum sentence.