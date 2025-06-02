Warm and humid nights expected in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The recent spate of hot weather is set to continue, with warm and humid nights forecast for the first two weeks of June, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Jun 2).
In its forecast for the coming fortnight, the Met Service said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius on most days, reaching 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.
"On several nights, the temperatures may stay above 29 degrees Celsius," it added, noting that early June is when the Southwest Monsoon sets in over the region.
In the first fortnight of June, localised short thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on some days, with more widespread storms and gusty winds predicted in the early hours and morning of a few days.
Total rainfall is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island, said the Met Service.
In the second half of May, the weather was warm, with daily maximum temperatures registering above 35 degrees Celsius on several days, the Met Service said.
The highest daily maximum temperature of the period - 36.2 degrees Celsius - was recorded at Paya Lebar on May 24.
Singapore also recorded below-average rainfall in the second fortnight of May, with rainfall around Simei at about 63 per cent below average.
Winds were generally light and variable in direction in Singapore, while localised short thundery showers fell over parts of the coutnry on several days.
"On May 18, the passage of a Sumatra squall brought widespread thundery showers over Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon.
"The daily total rainfall of 78.6mm recorded at Sembawang that day was the highest rainfall recorded for the second fortnight of May 2025," said the Met Service.