Warm and humid nights expected in first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The recent spate of hot weather is set to continue, with warm and humid nights forecast for the first two weeks of June, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Jun 2).

In its forecast for the coming fortnight, the Met Service said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius on most days, reaching 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

"On several nights, the temperatures may stay above 29 degrees Celsius," it added, noting that early June is when the Southwest Monsoon sets in over the region.