HSA warns against 3 products after consumers, including a 12-year-old, suffer serious health effects

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Jul 23) warned the public not to buy or consume three products found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients after three people, including a 12-year-old boy, suffered serious adverse effects.

The products - C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product, Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao and B-Lian-S Herbal Cream - were marketed as supplements or herbal products, which should not contain any medicinal ingredients.

HSA said it has received reports from doctors and members of the public about adverse effects linked to the products. After testing, they were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients such as steroids, antifungal medicine and the banned substance sibutramine, which may be harmful if taken without medical supervision.

After using the products, the consumers developed heart palpitations, Cushing's syndrome and stretch marks.