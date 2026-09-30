Blast investigations, prison cell searches: Home Team targets 2028 roll-out of humanoid robots

SINGAPORE: Police officers conducting post-blast investigations and prison officers searching through inmates’ cells could soon be assisted by humanoid robots as early as 2028.

These are among the capabilities being developed and tested at the Home Team Humanoid Robotics Centre (H2RC) in One-North, which was officially opened on Wednesday (Sep 30).

“Our goal is clear. We aim to have the first humanoid robot working alongside Home Team officers in a real operational setting, performing defined tasks safely and reliably by 2028,” said Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong at the launch.

The H2RC is the first centre of its kind dedicated specifically to humanoid robotics for public safety, added Mr Tong, who is also law minister.