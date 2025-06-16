Ian Fang says he takes responsibility, asks for another chance as he surrenders for jail term

SINGAPORE: Former actor Ian Fang apologised and said he was taking responsibility for his sexual offences involving a teenage girl before surrendering in court to start his jail sentence on Monday (Jun 16).

The 35-year-old was speaking to reporters outside the State Courts. He will serve a 40-month jail term after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Fang also admitted to harassing the victim by contacting her multiple times while he was under investigation, and asking her to cry before her mother and say she did not want him to go to jail.

The victim was 15 years old at the time of Fang's offences in 2024.

On Monday, he said in Mandarin: "When you make a mistake, you have to take responsibility. I'm here now to accept the punishment and legal consequences that I deserve. Of course, I also hope that everyone can give me a chance to be reborn, to start over."

Fang then bowed.