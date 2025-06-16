Ian Fang says he takes responsibility, asks for another chance as he surrenders for jail term
The former actor also said that his sexual offences involving a 15-year-old girl were "an expensive and very huge mistake".
SINGAPORE: Former actor Ian Fang apologised and said he was taking responsibility for his sexual offences involving a teenage girl before surrendering in court to start his jail sentence on Monday (Jun 16).
The 35-year-old was speaking to reporters outside the State Courts. He will serve a 40-month jail term after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor.
Fang also admitted to harassing the victim by contacting her multiple times while he was under investigation, and asking her to cry before her mother and say she did not want him to go to jail.
The victim was 15 years old at the time of Fang's offences in 2024.
On Monday, he said in Mandarin: "When you make a mistake, you have to take responsibility. I'm here now to accept the punishment and legal consequences that I deserve. Of course, I also hope that everyone can give me a chance to be reborn, to start over."
Fang then bowed.
In his only comments in English, he said: "I think I definitely will try my best to be a better person, be a better version (of) myself.
"At the same time, this is something that I need to pay. It's an expensive and very huge mistake that I need to pay it off. But I believe it will definitely make me an even better person."
"And I really hope that everyone could give me a chance to let me show you guys that I can be the person that you guys want me to be," he said, before apologising and bowing again.
When asked what he had to say to the victim, Fang said: "I am sorry. Everyone has been hurt."
He added: "I believe that if I do something wrong, I have to accept it. So now, I'm just getting my mindset and emotions right to accept the punishment I deserve."
Fang was accompanied by his mother, who chimed in at times to prompt him in his comments to reporters. He said his mother had stayed by his side during this period, and that he felt sorry for her.
"I also hope that I can continue to be a filial son after I have a chance to be reborn," Fang said, adding that his mother had endured a lot during this period.
On reports of the victim's parents saying they would sue him, Fang said that some reports were "not true" and expressed hope that they could be clarified.
He also addressed his supporters, acknowledging that some saw him as a "role model or idol" and saying that he hoped to show everyone he could learn from his mistakes.