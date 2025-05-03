Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints; delays of up to 5 hours expected

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading to Malaysia via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints were advised to expect significant delays on Saturday (May 3).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), in a Facebook post, said there was "extremely heavy departure traffic" at the land checkpoints.

The authority added that tailbacks from Malaysia had formed, with traffic buildup reaching about 5km at the Second Link and extending towards the Tuas Checkpoint.

Travellers were told to anticipate waiting times that could reach five hours or longer.

"Travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," said ICA.

As of 12.45pm, Jalanow, a real-time website that monitors traffic at both land checkpoints, estimated that the waiting time at the Causeway to enter Malaysia was 38 minutes and nearly 2 hours from the Second Link.

On Saturday, millions of Singaporeans began voting in the country’s 14th General Election. Polling stations opened at 8am and will close at 8pm.