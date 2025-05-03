GE2025: Singapore heads to the polls in 14th General Election

SINGAPORE: Millions of Singaporeans are heading to the polls on Saturday (May 3), as the country votes in its 14th General Election.
A total of 206 candidates from 11 parties, including two independents, are vying for 92 seats across 32 constituencies. The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) already has five seats, following a walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
About 2.75 million people are eligible to cast their ballots this year, an increase of more than 100,000 electors from the 2.65 million in the last contest.
Polling stations opened at 8am on Saturday after nine days of campaigning.
Queues formed early at several polling centres, including at Block 608 Clementi West Street 1, where voters waited in line amid a heavy downpour.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) had earlier issued an alert at 6.33am, warning of heavy rain over many areas of Singapore from 7.15am to 8.45am.
This election is Mr Lawrence Wong’s first since he took over as prime minister last year. Key voter concerns include housing, the economy, and the rising cost of living.
GE2025 also marked the return of in-person rallies, which were suspended in the 2020 election due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Of the 32 constituencies being contested, 17 are multi-member GRCs and 15 are Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).
There are five multi-cornered fights, including a four-way contest in Tampines GRC.
The PAP is contesting all 92 seats. Its main opposition, the Workers’ Party (WP), is fielding candidates in 26 seats.
The other opposition parties are:
-
Red Dot United (RDU): 15 seats
-
People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR): 13 seats
-
Progress Singapore Party (PSP): 13 seats
-
Singapore Democratic Party (SDP): 11 seats
-
National Solidarity Party (NSP): 10 seats
-
People’s Power Party (PPP): 10 seats
-
Singapore People’s Party (SPP): 5 seats
-
Singapore United Party (SUP): 5 seats
-
Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA): 4 seats
Two seats – Radin Mas SMC and Mountbatten SMC – are being contested by two independents, Mr Darryl Lo and Mr Jeremy Tan respectively.
DO'S AND DON'TS
Polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm on Saturday.
Voters are advised to check their polling station’s queue status by scanning the QR code on their poll card before going to vote, said the Elections Department (ELD).
It also encouraged voters to consider voting in the afternoon, as the morning typically sees longer queues.
Voters are also reminded not to wear or carry with them any item with images or symbols that may be perceived as influencing others or canvassing support for any particular political party, candidate or group of candidates to the polling station.
This includes items such as attire, bags, water bottles, soft toys that resemble or are associated with a political party, fans and badges.
Failure to comply may result in being turned away by election officials at the polling station.
Voters must bring their original NRIC or passport and poll card, or show their digital NRIC and ePoll card via the Singpass app.
Voters are also encouraged to use the self-inking "X" stamps provided, but they may also use their own pens to mark their choice on the ballot.
As no parking is allowed at polling stations or on nearby roads, voters are urged to take public transport or to walk to their respective polling stations.
There will, however, be alighting points at all polling stations for vehicles ferrying voters who are vulnerable or disabled. Priority queues and wheelchairs will be available for use if needed.
Members of the public are also advised not to loiter near the polling stations and to leave after casting their votes.
Electoral candidates, supporters and members of the public may gather at five approved assembly centres ahead of the election results.
The centres will be open from the closing of the polls at 8pm on Saturday until 30 minutes after the final electoral result is announced.