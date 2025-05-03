GE2025: Singapore heads to the polls in 14th General Election

SINGAPORE: Millions of Singaporeans are heading to the polls on Saturday (May 3), as the country votes in its 14th General Election.

A total of 206 candidates from 11 parties, including two independents, are vying for 92 seats across 32 constituencies. The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) already has five seats, following a walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

About 2.75 million people are eligible to cast their ballots this year, an increase of more than 100,000 electors from the 2.65 million in the last contest.

Polling stations opened at 8am on Saturday after nine days of campaigning.

Queues formed early at several polling centres, including at Block 608 Clementi West Street 1, where voters waited in line amid a heavy downpour.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had earlier issued an alert at 6.33am, warning of heavy rain over many areas of Singapore from 7.15am to 8.45am.